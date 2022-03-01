Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $10.06

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 865,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $773.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

