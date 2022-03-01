$805.07 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $805.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.59 million to $808.50 million. II-VI posted sales of $783.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

IIVI traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $68.05. 991,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

