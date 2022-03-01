Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Issues Earnings Results

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 207,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,135. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 335.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,450 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

