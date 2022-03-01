Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 1.21. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.