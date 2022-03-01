HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $24.86 billion and approximately $24.22 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00270041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004635 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.08 or 0.01141529 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003186 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

Buying and Selling HEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

