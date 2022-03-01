BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 33,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,936. The company has a market cap of $966.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock worth $5,752,031 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

