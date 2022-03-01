Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,366. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $570.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.