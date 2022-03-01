Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.
Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,366. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $570.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.77.
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.
About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
