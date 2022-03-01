DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. 219,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

