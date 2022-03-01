Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. 32,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,047. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

