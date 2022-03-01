-$0.26 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 205,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.