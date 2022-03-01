e-Money Price Tops $1.14 on Top Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $851,966.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

