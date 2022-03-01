Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.31.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
BIDU stock traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.79. 423,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $311.18.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
