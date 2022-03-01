Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

BIDU stock traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.79. 423,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $311.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

