Brokerages Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT at $105.00

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Kingspan Group stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

