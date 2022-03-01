Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE FSS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 21,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,503. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

