Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CE traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.65. 70,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,063. Celanese has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

