Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $787.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,068,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 23,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

