Lundin Mining (LUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):
- 2/22/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$10.90 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.80 to C$12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.50.
- 1/10/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.
Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.15. 1,947,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,166. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38.
In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.
