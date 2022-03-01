PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $55.04 Average PT from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

