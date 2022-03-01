AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.64. 84,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. AECOM has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.