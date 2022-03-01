Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

RVMD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 21,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,399. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

