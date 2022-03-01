Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 83,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.