ArGoApp 24-Hour Volume Hits $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

