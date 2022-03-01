CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

TSE CAE traded up C$0.79 on Thursday, reaching C$34.70. 711,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,666. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.72. The stock has a market cap of C$11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 97.15.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

