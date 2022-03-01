Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
RANI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.