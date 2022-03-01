Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

RANI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

