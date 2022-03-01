New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after buying an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.95. 91,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

