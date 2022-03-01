Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.