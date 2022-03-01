Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 235,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

