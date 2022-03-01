Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,324. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

