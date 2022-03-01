Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,324. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.