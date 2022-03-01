McAdam LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

