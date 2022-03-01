Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Financial Comparison

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $2.03 billion 1.22 $278.51 million $16.34 8.49

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 13.68% 37.64% 19.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

