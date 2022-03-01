Misbloc Price Tops $0.0090 (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Misbloc has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $430,480.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Misbloc has traded down 76.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00034683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00104638 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,104,557 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MSBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.