Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of CLB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 65,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 662,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

