Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

HPE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 599,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

