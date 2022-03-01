TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.TriMas also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,325. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

