Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.36 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,407. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.