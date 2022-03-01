-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CTMX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 24,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,848. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $234.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

