$0.04 EPS Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENFN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,176. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

