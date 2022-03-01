Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $26.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,044.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,318.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.