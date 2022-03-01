Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $94.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

PSX stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 187,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

