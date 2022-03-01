The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

