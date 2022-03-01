Newton Coin Project (NCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $2,239.21 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

