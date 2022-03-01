Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

