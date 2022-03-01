CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $4,405.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007635 BTC.

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,769,842 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

