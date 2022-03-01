Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. Canoo reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

GOEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 292,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 190,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,852. Canoo has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

