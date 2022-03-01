Woodstock Corp Has $9.39 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 268,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.98. 771,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The company has a market cap of $401.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

