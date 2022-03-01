Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 254,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,600. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

