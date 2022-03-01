$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to report sales of $189.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. 21,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,468. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.