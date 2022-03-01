Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Cap of $319,601.55

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $319,601.55 and approximately $4,584.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

