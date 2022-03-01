Mirrored Alibaba Price Down 5.3% This Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $210,190.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $116.86 or 0.00266474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 55,063 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

