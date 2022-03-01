The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 22,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $58.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.57.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

